The pandemic has been going down for more than 17 weeks. More than 16 million people have already been vaccinated and more than 30 million doses against covid-19 have arrived in the country. And the epidemiological traffic light, which at the beginning had the entire territory painted red, has given oxygen to the economy, with thousands of businesses that have reopened their doors and millions of people who have returned to the streets, bars and restaurants. restaurants. While other countries suffer the ravages of the rebound in cases, in Mexico there are no signs of the arrival of a dreaded third wave of infections and the hypothesis that the majority of the inhabitants have reached a certain level of immunity against the virus is becoming more and more force. The authorities assure that until this month more than half of the population, about 60 million people, has already been infected with covid. The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, said this week that it is likely that by next August or September Mexico will reach the so-called herd immunity and the hope of ending the health crisis has emerged again. The experts, however, have their doubts. “It is too triumphant an attitude and that increases the risk of a new outbreak,” warns Andreu Comas, an academic at the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí (UASLP).

On February 27 of last year, a few hours after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country, López-Gatell estimated, like several specialists, that up to 70% of Mexicans could be infected with coronavirus. The forecasts were received with great concern. Almost a year and a half later, the story is completely different. Now, the fact that three out of every four inhabitants have immunity because they have been vaccinated or because they have been infected and generated antibodies is read in terms of de-escalation and not of health emergency.

Herd immunity is a theoretical concept that is based on how many people have to be protected to stop a contagious disease, either because they have already gotten sick or because they are vaccinated, explains Comas. The idea is that if enough inhabitants are infected, between 70% and 75% in the case of SARS-CoV-2, there will be more immune people and the probability that the disease is transmitted from person to person is minimal. This means that not only those who already have antibodies are immune, but the entire community, due to the low probability of infections.

With the outbreak of the epidemic, some countries, such as Sweden, chose as a strategy to try to reach herd immunity. Confinement and sanitary measures were avoided and it was decided that the virus circulated, but the plan resulted in more deaths, more saturation in hospitals and it was a failure, recognized by the Royal House itself. “Natural dispersal was a bad idea then and it’s a bad idea now,” says Comas.

The epidemiologist suggests that you have to imagine the epidemic as a great iceberg. The deaths and the most serious cases are just the tip and under the water are the mildest and asymptomatic infections. But since the coronavirus has a great force of infection, letting it run in a population only increases that force that it already had and it is as if we were pushing that iceberg little by little towards the surface. If the covid is not contained and preventive measures are maintained, “there will be more complicated, serious cases and deaths,” says Comas.

The case of partial immunity in Mexico is complicated because there are more people with natural immunity —because they have already come into contact with the virus— than with artificial immunity because they have already been vaccinated, points out Roselyn Lemus-Martin, PhD in Molecular Biology from the University of Oxford According to the figures and estimates of the health authorities, there are about 60 million who have already been infected and about 15 million people vaccinated, which is also a sample button of the under-registration and the lack of tests in the country, which only counts in its official board 2.5 million cases.

“I would not put so much hope on the issue of herd immunity,” admits the academic, who adds that it is much more convenient to seek immunity through vaccines, although she points out that the vaccination rate “is not sufficient accelerated ”to anticipate that scenario. Furthermore, natural immunity only lasts a few months, so more studies would have to be done to find out how many have been in contact with the virus and for how long, points out Francisco Oliva, a professor at the Autonomous Metropolitan University. “To measure a herd, more random samples and epidemiological surveys would be needed,” adds Oliva.

Is it realistic that for August and September there will be herd immunity in Mexico? For Comas it depends on two factors: the speed of transmission of the disease and the rate of vaccination. The University Virus Program, created by researchers from the UASLP and the Potosino Institute for Scientific and Technological Research, projects that if vaccination is continued at this rate, that 75% of the immune population would be reached between December 14 and 21. If the number of doses administered daily is doubled, it would be mid-October. If it triples, three out of four inhabitants would be immune in the first week of September. There is no consensus: for Olivas, the forecast is viable and for Lemus-Martin, it is not.

With mass vaccination, the United States, the country that has immunized the most people, experienced similar optimism and some specialists anticipated that herd immunity could be achieved by this summer, including chief epidemiologist Anthony Fauci, but now the bulk of the experts do not believe it will be achieved this year. Among the factors to be more cautious is the arrival of new variants of the virus. The researcher at the University of Guadalajara, Nataly Vega Magaña, explained in an interview last week that the more the virus circulates, the more likely it is to mutate and that makes the scenario of confidence due to that partial immunity from contact with the disease a weapon double edged. Other reasons are the reluctance of various people to get vaccinated and the characteristics of the virus itself, says Lemus-Martin. “It is not automatically that we reach such a number of infections and we are already on the other side, it is a very complex process,” insists the researcher.

While at the beginning of the pandemic there was talk of herd immunity as a local objective, more and more specialists urge to think of the epidemic as a global phenomenon, especially since the flows of people and the Commerce. “We would have to talk about 75% of people vaccinated in the world, something that at this rate can happen until 2023 and 2024,” says Lemus-Martin. Obviously, one can speak of cities or towns that achieve a certain degree of immunity, but that does not change that it is necessary to be alert to the variants that arise in other places or that vaccines have to be adapted to be effective against certain mutations. “Vaccination is here to stay,” argued Vega Magaña.

Comas insists that we must also think about the cost of immunity from contagion that has been achieved. “GDP has fallen, a school year has been lost, there have been hundreds of thousands of deaths,” recalls the researcher. With more and more notices from the academy that there is no magic way out of the epidemic towards normality, the bet has to be to expand vaccine coverage and maintain prevention measures, beyond having a greater sense of security. “We have to take care of ourselves, we still cannot claim victory,” he sentenced.

