ofRaffael Scherer shut down

Scientists from London are predicting herd immunity for Great Britain from next week. Almost half of all Britons are already vaccinated.

Munich – While vaccinations in Germany are progressing rather slowly, Great Britain is already on the home stretch in the fight against the corona virus. That says loudly Daily Mail a calculation by University College London (UCL). According to the UCL, as of next Monday April 12th, 73.4 percent of the UK population will be immune to the virus.

Over 31 million people in the UK have already been vaccinated once. That is almost half of the UK population. According to UCL professor Karl Friston, herd immunity will be achieved from next week thanks to the advancing vaccinations.

Corona in Great Britain: herd immunity as soon as next week

Because the around four million British people who already had the virus would also have to be added to the vaccinated. He also assumes that around ten percent of the population are naturally immune to the coronavirus. This results in a value of almost 75 percent.

However, not everyone shares the optimism of this calculation. Imperial College, for example, calculated immunity in only about 34 percent of the British population. So less than half of the ULC result. Dr. Adam Kucharski, an epidemiologist from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, admitted that Independend critical.

Corona in Great Britain: Expert sees calculation as “over-optimistic” and refers to second wave

According to him, the models used by the UCL for the calculation had already led to positive predictions. These were too “cocky” and “over-optimistic”. A UCL prognosis was that in the second wave a maximum of 31 people per day would die. The reality is that around 500 people died every day in the UK in November – a huge difference. According to the UCL model, about every fourth citizen is already immune to the corona situation in Germany. In addition to vaccinations, they hope to be able to master the corona pandemic through lockdowns and increased coronavirus tests.