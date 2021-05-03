Soon there will be more vaccine than people who want to be injected. Why herd immunity is unlikely to be achieved and what that means.

Berlin – Germany is in vaccination fever. In most federal states, people who have already been vaccinated will soon be treated in the same way as people with a negative corona test. Chancellor Angela Merkel predicted that vaccinations would be offered to all those willing to vaccinate by the end of the summer. However, this could occur much earlier, as some preliminary calculations show. However, herd immunity should not come about in the near future.

Herd immunity: Vaccination offer for all adults comes earlier than expected

The Central Institute for Statutory Health Insurance (Zi) has developed various indicators that can give different forecasts for the next few weeks from the corona values. These leading indicators can, for example, calculate when a district or federal state has reached a certain target incidence. This “incidence calculator” could therefore predict when and in which circle certain easing could occur. The Zi also calculates current forecasts on a daily basis for the vaccination campaign.

The modeling shows that if 80 percent are ready to vaccinate, all those eligible for vaccination can be supplied with at least one dose by mid-June. The main reason for this prediction is the increasing supply range of vaccine manufacturers. Biontech / Pfizer alone are said to have more than three million doses of the vaccine available to doctors’ practices and company doctors each week in June, like the one Southgerman newspaper reported. In addition, people should be able to take advantage of a vaccination offer in large companies from June 7th.

Video: Corona vaccination at the company doctor from June

“In just a few weeks we will probably have more vaccines than requests for appointments,” said Health Minister Jens Spahn. That is probably also the reason why he wants to lift the vaccination prioritization in June. Around one in four people in Germany has already received a primary vaccination. According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung So the big question in a few weeks’ time will be: Is the number of those willing and able to be vaccinated enough to achieve herd immunity?

Only 50 percent of younger people are ready to vaccinate – is herd immunity still possible?

“The big unknown is how many people will be vaccinated,” Stefan Scholz from the vaccination prevention department at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) told Süddeutsche Zeitung. “We can see in the young, healthy population that they have the lowest willingness to vaccinate.” Scholz fears that people’s motivation to get vaccinated will decrease once a lot of older people and those with previous illnesses are vaccinated, plus the summer that Contains infection processes.

The willingness to vaccinate is only around 50 percent among adolescents aged 16 and over and young adults. In older people, however, at 80 and 90 percent. This was the result of surveys on vaccination readiness in Germany. At the beginning of April, a team led by statistician Scholz published data on how the vaccination campaign in Germany could affect the infection rate. By evaluating the surveys, there are around 55 to 60 million people who would like to be vaccinated.

It will be important to motivate as many people as possible to vaccinate who are still undecided. Statistician Scholz hopes for a certain effect: “If everyone knows someone who has been vaccinated and has tolerated the vaccination well, then their willingness to be vaccinated may also be a little higher.” However, one must assume that part of the population does not vaccinate will let, so the Southgerman newspaper.

At the end of summer only 60 percent with full vaccination protection – too little for herd immunity

In order to be able to prevent the spread of the virus in normal everyday life, around 75 to 80 percent of the population would have to be protected against the coronavirus. The pandemic would not be over immediately, but it could not sprout again. Due to mutation variants that are more contagious or against which the vaccination protection is weaker, the vaccination coverage could be even higher.

Since so far only vaccines have been approved for people over the age of 16, part of the population is disappearing. Even if children from the age of twelve could soon be vaccinated, it will not be the turn of the younger children in the near future. That’s eleven percent of the population, like them Southgerman newspaper reported. With a high willingness to vaccinate of 75 percent, only 67 percent of the population remained who would like to be vaccinated in the summer. There is also a possibility of getting infected despite being vaccinated. The vaccination protection is – generously estimated – at 90 percent. This left only 60 percent of the population with complete vaccination protection – too little for herd immunity.

In the course of the summer, however, extensive easing should be possible. Distance and hygiene rules as well as the wearing of masks will probably remain for some time. “We have difficulties in classifying the development with the mutants correctly,” says Scholz. He cannot say when the pandemic will end either: “All these imponderables make it difficult to name a point in time when a return to normal life is possible.” (tkip)

With our brand new politics newsletter you will always be kept informed about national and international political events.