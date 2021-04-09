E.There is hardly any consolation, the prince is dead and will not come back, but the kingdom should still be able to hope: Bye bye Corona. On this April 9th, so it transpired before the black day of the Royals, “a threshold for herd immunity (of 73.4 percent) will be reached”. University College London, UCL, a university in the top ten in a university world ranking, is the source of this announcement. And the author is Karl Friston, a UCL specialist in mapping the human brain and dynamic modeling who, financially speaking, jumped on the Corona train in time last year.

So this scientific dynamic, a computer expert who, with his algorithms and models, was not targeting the British reward center for the first time, should now cheer up his people. A downright biblical moment. To a certain extent, Friston sows the mustard seed in the field of all pandemic “mothers”. And of course, the boulevard in the lockdown-enslaved land of the Krauts quickly recognized the opportunity and discovered its love for epidemiological models. May the virtual mustard seed quickly grow into a tree, on whose branches all the birds in the sky will finally settle again.

However, until that happens, it takes patience. In any case, there is no vaccine miracle in the air for us. This leaves us time to carefully check out the English model wonder in its all in all extremely optimistic basic orientation. In the first months of this second pandemic year, when the British vaccination miracle was already emerging, but at the same time the dominance of the much more aggressive variant B.1.1.7 was beginning to take place, all epidemiological models outside of the UCL only gave bland results. Strictly speaking, until the beginning of this week, the pessimistic voices about the hoped-for herd immunity increased.

Immune protect nonimmune

Herd immunity, that is, civil or community protection, as it is now called in politically sensitive milieus, seemed no longer to be achieved for the time being. Not with the more dangerous mutants. Last year it looked even better: at the latest when sixty, perhaps seventy percent of the population have built up immunity against the pathogen, according to the prognoses at the time, the virus should no longer be able to spread further effectively and quickly enough. To a certain extent, the pathogen is running out of unprotected hosts. The immune protect the nonimmune. And with this, the famous R-value, the reproduction rate of the virus, falls below one in the case of herd immunity – and does so permanently.

Friston’s calculation – 73.4 percent of the population with Covid-19 antibodies in the blood – should therefore be sufficient. He gets that number if he adds the 47 percent of Britons who had received at least one dose of vaccine by April 9th ​​with that part of the population who have already acquired or (to a lesser extent) immunity naturally Bring kind of pre-immunity. So these are predominantly the formerly sick and infected who resulted from the painful first three pandemic waves with the meanwhile 120,000 deaths in the country – and, according to new data from the British National Statistics Office, have now left more than a million long-term sick with Covid.