Scientists around the world distance themselves from the concept of herd immunity. This is urgently needed because the promise of a supposedly simple solution could lead to more inattention. For Germany, herd immunity would mean a catastrophe.

KCould the current strategy to fight pandemic be wrong? Is there perhaps a much less painful solution? The concept of herd immunity offers such a seductive hope: once a sufficient number of people are infected and immune, the virus can no longer find new hosts. The pandemic will come to a standstill at some point and normal life will be possible again.

Actively striving for such a state was previously considered inhumane, the thought was only rarely expressed and more likely behind closed doors. Recently, however, the discussion about herd immunity has become socially acceptable. Three well-known scientists from Oxford, Stanford and Harvard have come together at the American Institute for Economic Research in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, for a public statement.

Instead of containing the virus, they recommend targeted protection of the most vulnerable people. Everyone else should immediately lead a normal life again in order to restore the herd’s immune protection as quickly as possible.

also read

The “Great Barrington Declaration“Has sparked a storm of protest among scientists worldwide. In addition to a large number of individual articles and a British counter-declaration with the sonorous name “John Snow Memorandum“Has now also become the German Voiced Society for Virology. Christian Drosten is one of the six authors. The counter-arguments of the critics are always the same: The risk groups are large and heterogeneous, no country has yet managed to protect them effectively. Indeed, the Great Barrington Declaration remains vague here: For example, it states that retired people should have groceries and other essentials delivered to their homes.

The argument that nobody knows how long immunity to Sars-CoV-2 will last is also weighty. With some likelihood, even after herd immunity has been achieved, new, smaller waves of infections would occur again and again in the following years, which would bring death and infirmity. There is still far too little reliable knowledge about long-term damage. It is also uncertain how many people would have to become infected in order to achieve herd immunity: the results of the modeling range from an optimistic 40 to over 90 percent. In Germany, however, comparatively few people have come into contact with the virus, experts assume a maximum of four percent.

One need not necessarily accuse the signatories and supporters of the Great Barrington Declaration of sinister motives or indifference to the weakest, as some have done. Given the complex effects of fighting pandemics, especially in the world’s poorest countries, there should be no bans on thinking. There are still large gaps in knowledge and question marks in the pandemic.

also read Brazilian city of Manaus

But it is precisely these question marks that should make one suspicious of those who offer supposedly simple patent remedies with great conviction. You can turn and turn the available data however you want, herd immunity could most likely only be bought at terrible sacrifice, if at all. This applies all the more, the more elderly and old people there are in a population.

No doubt some kind of limited immunity in the population will one day exist, even without a vaccine. With the vaccine, however, it will be possible to achieve it with far fewer deaths and injuries. Aiming for herd immunity without vaccines would not be a strategy but a surrender.