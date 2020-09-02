Let a population reach herd immunity naturally it has caused much controversy among experts. Some countries, like Sweden, have opted for this strategy, but months later their scientists sent a message to the world: “Do not do like us”. And experts around the world are also not entirely sure about the idea of ​​allowing people to generate antibodies naturally. They warn that as the virus spreads, many people could die.

“If we think of herd immunity in the natural sense of letting a virus run, it is very dangerous. That means that many people are infected, many people will need hospitalizations and many people will die“said the technical leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the response to the coronavirus, Maria van kerkhove, last week. For this reason, from the WHO they point out that “herd immunity” is usually discussed in the context of vaccines, not as a response to a pandemic. “Normally when we talk about herd immunity, we talk about how much population needs to be vaccinated to have immunity to the virus so that transmission no longer occurs, or it is very difficult for a virus or pathogen to transmit between people, “he added.

“I have never advocated for that strategy”, he confessed this Monday for his part Scott Atlas, a member of the White House Task Force on Coronavirus, before outright denying that he is promoting this strategy in the United States. However, a government spokesperson did affirm to CNN that the policies applied by the doctor do go in this direction: “Everything he says and does points to herd immunity.”

As reported this Monday Leana wen, emergency professional and medical analyst, if the United States aims to achieve herd immunity about two million Americans could die in the process: “If we wait until 60% to 80% of people have it, we’re talking about more than 200 million Americans getting it, and with a 1% death rate, let’s say two million Americans will die in this effort to try to gain herd immunity. Those are preventable deaths of our loved ones that we simply cannot allow to happen under our supervision. “

It is better to strengthen public health

Scott gottlieb, a former commissioner of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), wrote an opinion piece for The Wall Street Journal this Sunday, in which opposed the idea of ​​the United States following the Swedish model.

“Many Swedes withdrew from their normal activities to protect themselves from infection anyway, even the youngest and middle-aged people. The country experienced 5,821 deaths by COVID in a population the size of North Carolina. And Sweden is far below herd immunityeven as the country’s economic recovery is among the worst in its region, ”Gottlieb wrote. “Facing a dangerous pandemic requires containing the spread where reasonably possible,” he added.

In this line, Howard Koh, former Deputy Secretary of Health to President Obama, and a professor at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, told CNN that “Sweden’s attempt to create ‘herd immunity’ has been sadly unsuccessful and it is definitely not a strategy that we should try to replicate in the United States. “

Therefore, he believes that “instead of promoting herd immunity, the United States should redouble public health tools at our disposal, including the use of universal masks, widespread testing and contract tracing, until a more effective vaccine and therapies are available. “

The ineffective Swedish strategy

Sweden, unlike the vast majority of countries, did not impose confinement when the pandemic began to spread across Europe. The authorities called for personal responsibility, and most bars, schools, restaurants and businesses remained open. A strategy that did not turn out as expected. Only 7.3% of people in Stockholm had developed antibodies by the end of April, well below the 70-90% needed to achieve herd immunity.

Currently, the country registers more than 5,800 deaths for COVID-19, which corresponds to 576.38 deaths per million people. A much higher figure than some of its closest neighbors, with similar low population densities, such as Denmark (107.73), Finland (60.46), Norway (48.7) or Estonia (48.25) .

“When the majority of the population is immune to an infectious disease, it provides indirect protection (herd immunity) to those who are not immune to the disease, by acting as a bulwark against new surges in infections “, commented Eric Orlowski, University College London and David goldsmith, in a study published by the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine in mid-August.

“It is likely that part of this difference – among Scandinavians – in mortality results is also due to that the most vulnerable Swedes were not protected of infections (between 40% and 50% of their cases occurred in nursing homes). But, as with other aspects of this unprecedented crisis, more time is needed to understand the lasting impacts, “the experts added, assuring that if herd immunity does not include testing, tracking and isolation, it will be very difficult to protect populations. vulnerable.