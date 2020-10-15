The Hercules has received another slap. On this occasion, it has been the Ministry of Health which has limited the capacity of Rico Pérez to 1,000 spectators for the game next Sunday, October 25, against Atzeneta. After this measure, the club has announced that it will appeal the resolution before the Autonomous Secretariat of Public Health and the Public Health System.

The Hercules, After presenting a security plan and a protocol to Health, he requested to have a 50% capacity before Atzeneta. However, that proposal has not been approved and the Alicante club is upset because Health has made a clean sweep and has set the same number of spectators throughout the Region (1,000), regardless of the accesses, the plan or a stadium such as the Rico Pérez with capacity for 30,000 spectators.

The Alicante club, in full season of season tickets, trusts the appeal that you are going to present, although optimism does not reign in the offices. Hercules has made a significant financial effort this season and was confident of having the support of its partners. Now, it is in the hands of a resource that will also be based, among other things, on data from neighboring communities. For example in Nueva Condomina will host about 8,000 fans despite the pandemic data being worse than in Alicante.

The full statement of Hercules

The Regional Minister of Universal Health and Public Health, within the framework of the measures established in the agreement of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, on prevention measures against COVID19, which establishes specific measures related to the celebration of events and acts multitudinous, Specifies that in any type of mass events and activities whose influx is expected to exceed 400 people, in addition to all the measures established in this regard in the Agreement of June 19, of the Consell and its subsequent developments, a risk assessment must be carried out, in accordance with the provisions of the document “Recommendations for mass events and activities in the context of the new normal for COVID-19” of the Ministry of Health.

In this sense, Hércules de Alicante CF submitted an application to be able to play his match with Atzeneta on October 25, 2020 at the JOSÉ RICO PÉREZ STADIUM with 50% of the field capacity. Now, after the report of the General Sub-Directorate of Epidemiology, Health surveillance and Environmental Sanitation dated October 12, 2020, where the epidemiological situation in the municipality of Alicante is assessed as MEDIUM RISK for the celebration of massive events and making an assessment of the characteristics of the massive Football event, with an expected capacity of up to 14,447 people (50% of 28,894 people who requested the Hércules de Alicante CF), the Director General of Public Health has resolved limit the capacity of the stadium for that match to a maximum capacity of 1000 people, with the warning that if there is a change in the epidemiological situation in the municipality of Alicante, this authorization may be revoked.

Against this resolution, which does not put an end to administrative proceedings, the Hércules de Alicante CF has decided to impose an appeal before the Autonomous Secretariat of Public Health and the Public Health System.