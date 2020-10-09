Bad news for Hercules, the Coronavirus pandemic is still present and in the Alicante entity already they have noticed it before even starting the course. If a few days ago it was known that two members of the club are isolated after having tested positive for Covid-19, such situation has led to the entity having requested the RFEF the postponement of the first day league against Alcoyano.

The truth is that the club’s offices were aware that this possibility was on the table and in fact, when the positives were known they put the situation in the hands of the Ministry of Health. Precisely the organization has been the one that has recommended to all the players of the first team to keep a quarantine of ten days and therefore not be available for that league debut.

So Second Division B looks this way bumpy when it hasn’t even started and its continuity over the weeks is still a unknown taking into account that Coronavirus cases in Spain continue to rise.