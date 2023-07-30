For centuries, archaeologists have faced a mystery when excavating the ruins of Herculaneum, one of the cities destroyed by the catastrophic eruption of Vesuvius in AD 79: why were no bodies turned up? No one knew where the dead were, however, in Pompeii they were found from the first moment. Only in the eighties of the last century did researchers find them: some 300 people had taken refuge in warehouses near the sea but, while waiting for help that never came, they were burned by a 550-degree wave of gas ejected by the volcano. In fact, it is the largest concentration of skeletons from antiquity that has survived to the present. Their bodies turned to steam and, as an impressive cover of National Geographic May 1984, only her jewelry and metal objects withstood the deadly toxic shock. Most of the victims of Pompeii, on the other hand, perished buried.

The two cities were destroyed by the same catastrophe, but in very different ways: one was buried under tons of pyroplastic material; the other obliterated by mud and searing gas. That has made the ruins of Herculaneum — the first Roman city in the Gulf of Naples to be found by Bourbon archaeologists in the 18th century — much more difficult to excavate than those of Pompeii, because that mud turned to stone. Much of the Roman city also lies beneath modern Herculaneum, a bustling suburb of Naples located much closer to the Campanian capital than Pompeii. It is an immense square of about two hectares and, to access the Roman streets, temples, gymnasiums, arenas, houses or shops, 25 meters of rock hardened by the centuries had to be excavated. But, at the same time, this has allowed materials, such as wood, practically unique in the ancient world, to be preserved. Herculaneum is today, in the words of the director of the site, Francesco Sirano, “an open-air archaeological laboratory”, which can still offer many surprises, such as those corpses on the beach.

The Roman city of Herculaneum, destroyed by the eruption of Vesuvius. Guillermo Altares-Lucendo

The Spanish history professor and researcher Daniel García Varo has recently published Herculaneum. The city of Vesuvius (Almuzara), the first monograph in Spanish on the Roman city, yet another demonstration of the growing interest in the site. “Compared to any other Roman excavation far from the Bay of Naples”, explains García Varo, “Herculaneum tells us all the daily life of its citizens, commerce and establishments. Although also, art, culture or religion are very present with all kinds of signs. The entire life of a Roman is within the reach of researchers in a couple of hectares thanks to the conservation that made the eruption possible.

Compared to Pompeii, which for years has constantly made headlines with each new discovery, Herculaneum occupies a discreet background: an important part of the information offered by this city does not come only from excavations, but from research with the latest technologies of that that is being found Here, even the dregs have ended up becoming a data mine: one of the great experts in the city, the retired professor of classics from Cambridge University Andrew Wallace-Hadrill, who was the director of the Herculaneum Conservation Project, For years, he analyzed the remains found in an old septic tank and obtained information about the diet or diseases suffered by the 4,000 inhabitants of the city. The Herculaneum Conservation Project is a public/private consortium that unites the Packard Humanities Institute with the Italian State or the British School at Rome, among other institutions, to promote knowledge of the site. Sirano announces that, shortly, there will be extraordinary news thanks to a piece of wood found in a sack belonging to one of the fleeing people.

Wooden Roman door in Herculaneum. Guillermo Altares-Lucendo

One afternoon at the end of May, Herculaneum was calm, with relatively few tourists, especially with respect to its older sister, taken over by groups of visitors, in many cases coming from cruise ships. Quite a few houses remained locked with signs announcing that restoration or excavation projects were underway. It gave the impression of being a living archaeological site, in full evolution. In fact, after the summer, access to what was the old beach is scheduled to open —now the sea is a few hundred meters away— and it will be possible to see up close the reproductions of the skeletons found in the old warehouses.

While walking on the black volcanic stone or on the Roman flagstones of the streets, the remains of wood in shops and houses are particularly impressive: the beams, the shelves on which the merchants placed their wares, the beds, the doors… A recent one An exhibition at the Herculaneum Museum —located one kilometer from the city, at the Sito Reale di Portici— showed some of the furniture found during the excavations: chests of drawers, chests, stools, tools, a boat, tablets, a bed, a cradle , a small altar with the lares, the domestic gods, even a Roman purse. For Wallace-Hadrill, the last great discovery in Herculaneum, recently open to the public, are the remains of painted wood from the House of the Bas-relief of Télefo, also a favorite of Daniel García Varo.

Wood, being a living organism, provokes a strange sensation of closeness with the people who, two thousand years ago, used all these objects for their daily lives. Also, they are not much different from what we find right now in our own homes. “The fact that organic materials have been preserved has driven many scientific advances,” explains Wallace-Hadrill, author among many other essays by email. Herculaneum: Past and Future (Frances Lincoln, 2011). Her documentary for the BBC Life and Death in Herculaneum (available on YouTube in English) is a classic about the city. But contemplating a crib or a small sideboard, with a perfectly contemporary design, is beyond science: it is something emotional.

They have analyzed the bones, the wood, the tartar of the teeth… “The skeletons of those who were not saved from the tragedy have made possible a very deep knowledge of the Roman world,” says Francesco Sirano. “We even know their diet, the diseases they had. In the excavation of the septic tank, everything has been found, even a remains of cheese with brucellosis, fruit, bread, stomach bacteria, remains of fish that are still eaten in the Bay of Naples… This is 360-degree information on the ancient world”.

However, what has been found is only a tiny part of what can appear. Herculaneum is not only impressive for what it shows, but for what it still hides. “Two-thirds of the city remains unexplored,” Wallace-Hadrill notes. “But the most important thing is to discover this precious but limited resource very gradually, taking advantage of the latest technological advances in scientific archaeology,” continues the researcher.

One of the first buildings excavated in Herculaneum was the Villa of the Papyri, one of the most famous sites in the cities destroyed by Vesuvius, because an entire library was found that is still being investigated. Located outside the square of the main site, it has not been excavated for years for safety reasons and only a part of what it contains is known. Visiting the rooms dedicated to the villa in the National Archaeological Museum of Naples, it is hard not to think of what can still be found. There is preserved one of the first pieces that the archaeologists of the 18th century found in Herculaneum and that, in a more forceful way, shows the cultural abyss that separates us in some aspects from ancient Rome: it is a statue of the god Pan copulating with a goat.

The new rooms dedicated to Herculaneum in the National Archaeological Museum of Naples -recently ordered by sites and not only by styles-, not to mention the thousands of objects preserved in the deposits, give an idea of ​​the immense beauty of what has been found . And they suggest what may appear under tons of rock. “What can remain to be discovered in Herculaneum is so immense that it is overwhelming”, says Daniel García Varo. “Only a quarter of the city has been excavated, which tells us that three times as many homes, shops, public buildings and villas full of all kinds of luxuries remain. Herculaneum still has a lot to say and I am sure that religious and political buildings (the most absent in the archaeological complex) await us under 25 meters of petrified pyroclastic flow”.

