The third season of ‘The Great Chef: Famous’ has brought great surprises for all fans of the culinary reality show, including the 12 new members who will put the Latina juries in trouble. One of the presentations that caused the greatest impact was that of the ‘Village Herbalist‘, who joins the third season of the culinary format. However, this is not the first time that the well-known influencer has appeared on national television. Find out more about her below and how she made her debut on the small screen.

Who is the ‘People’s Herbalist’?

Beatriz Silvia Martinez Malpartidabetter known in the world of social networks as the ‘Herbolaria del Pueblo’, is positioned as one of the most popular Peruvian tiktokers in the internet world, since it currently maintains a community of more than 66,000 followers in said platform.

The young woman from Cerro de Pasco is studying Nutrition. As she previously recounted, she migrated to the capital in the company of her mother and, over time, she decided to venture into content creation. “I do everything that is natural smoothies, fruit infusions, herbs”is the brief description with which it is presented to the public.

The ‘Herbolaria del Pueblo’ will be one of the participants in ‘The great chef: celebrities’. Photo: Instagram

How did the ‘Herbolaria del Pueblo’ come to TV?

At the beginning of 2023, Beatriz Martínez took an unexpected turn in her life when she was summoned as the host of the program ‘family evenings‘, Nativa TV format, in which she was accompanied by Hassan Rojas and Kimberly Nicole Cubas. In conversation with a local media, she revealed that the person who helped her in her television entry was Víctor Hugo Dávila.

“That’s right, I came to television thanks to Víctor Hugo Dávila, he is my godfather, and then they contact me ‘En boca de todos’. The producer gave me the opportunity to explore many facets. He told me: ‘Herbalist, you are going to act, dance, model’ ”, he detailed for Trome.

The ‘Herbolaria del Pueblo’ debuted in driving in 2023. Photo: Instagram/La herbolaria del pueblo

Following that line, the girl known as ‘Village Herbalist‘ She said she was more than happy for the new facet that she was beginning at that time and clarified that she does not close the door on any job offer.

“This proposal has been quite a nice surprise for me and, above all, a challenge because it is the first time that I am in the face of driving. I am a person who loves challenges and I am also very grateful for the opportunity. Life is for learning and enjoying, ”she said.

Learn about the history of the beginnings of the ‘Herbolaria del Pueblo’, the new income of the cooking reality show. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Herbolaria del pueblo/The great chef: celebrities

What did the “People’s Herbalist” say about his entry into “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

After its official presentation for the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities‘, the famous influencer publicly thanked the production for thinking of her for the new edition of the kitchen format and ensures that she will leave the program with great learning.

“I am very grateful to God. In these times, women are very empowered, but I am here to learn. I leave here cooking yes or yes“he mentioned.

