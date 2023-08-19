Beatriz Martinez, nicknamed the ‘People’s Herbalist’, and Jose Pelaez, host of ‘The great chef: celebrities’, have been related during the broadcasts of the TV program. For this reason, many followers of the culinary reality show began to ‘ship’ them as a possible future sentimental partner.

The ‘Herbolaria del Pueblo’ clarified, in conversation with La República, what her feelings were for José Peláez. We tell you what he said.

Beatriz Martínez on José Peláez, host of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’

Beatriz Martínez told La República that she considers José Peláez “cute.” Likewise, she clarified that if she is seen hugging him on cameras, it is due to her way of being, because when she feels confident with someone, she is able to express herself in that way.

“Peláez is cute. I say it, I am a very affectionate person. If they see me hug him or hold him, it is because it is my way of being when I have a little trust with someone; love always comes out,” he said.

Beatriz Martínez highlighted the camaraderie present in 'The great chef: celebrities'.

“Well, there’s a nice chemistry, but always with respect. Peláez is a very humble person,” He pointed out the synergy on the set of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’.

He also noted that he was aware of “Team herboláez” and commented: “Now I have seen that there is the ‘Team herboláez’. Keep going, keep going, the ‘Team herboláez’ has to follow the hashtag anyway, the novel will continue anyway ( ways),” he said.

Beatriz Martínez revealed that, although she thought that her colleagues from ‘The Great Chef: Famous’ would not be horizontal because they were media, when she met them she realized that they were “simple, humble and wonderful” people, she said.