Verstappen towards his third F1 title

The one between Max Verstappen and Red Bull is a combination destined to mark Formula 1 for many years to come. Already in 2016 enthusiasts had realized that they were dealing with a diamond to be polished. Having reached maturity as a man and driver together with the title car, Super Max established himself as the man of the moment in Formula 1, undermining the Lewis Hamilton who had dominated the turbo-hybrid era.

The common thread in the career of the champions is the plurality of winning “marriages”. Among those who have won at least three Formula 1 titles, only Ayrton Seine and Sebastian Vettel they conquered them with the same team. And both, like everyone else, have linked up with multiple teams: it’s human nature to look for new challenges, and Verstappen could find them in other teams.

Super Max’s contract with Red Bull expires in 2028: in that year he will be at the wheel of a car built in Milton Keynes for 13 seasons, an eternity for any sport. The world champion, who will be 31 years old, will be at a crossroads in his career: even changing categories (he has always stated that he wants to race in Endurance) or taking a gamble in another F1 team, as those who are convinced slyly suggest that its successes derive only from the superiority of the machine?

Herbert’s words

According to Johnny Herbertthe Dutchman needs no affirmation elsewhere to enter the ranks of motoring legends of all time: “Verstappen doesn’t have to win in another team to be considered one of the greatest in the sport, that would be unfair. If he goes to another team, Max must have the chance to win races and a title with that car“, this is the opinion of the former Benetton driver on the OLBG platform. “Michael Schumacher did it with Benetton and Ferrari. But whichever car he’s in, elite drivers like Verstappen or Hamilton show their qualities in every car, and we know Lewis is comparable to Max in the same car.“.