The war between Rosberg and Hamilton

The three-year period of the couple composed by Michael Schumacher and Nico Rosbergin 2013 the Mercedes promoted in place of the seven-time German champion (who definitively retired from F1) Lewis Hamilton, returning from seven years with McLaren and from winning a world championship. After a running-in season, the authentic domination of the Anglo-German team began in 2014, coinciding with the start of the hybrid era of F1: since then, the Three pointed star won a total of eight consecutive constructors’ championship titles, and six of these with Hamilton on top of the world. Only on one occasion did the Englishman fail to win, and more specifically in 2016. However, a year that saw Mercedes once again in front of everyone, but in this case with Nico Rosberg. A season characterized by continuous contrasts between the two drivers, on and off the track, as well as by an increasingly tense relationship between Keke’s son and the Brackley team, which in the end rewarded the German, who then immediately retired from F1 after the festivities.

Verstappen vs. Perez

Nearly ten years after that statement, the memories of those internal challenges somehow seem to reappear in the house today Red Bull. Much like Mercedes at the time, the Anglo-Austrian team knows no rivals, and sees its star driver and two-time reigning champion, Max Verstappen, leading the world. Unlike in recent years, however, Dutch boasts a smaller gap, and only 14 pointson his teammate Sergio Perez, also already the protagonist of some controversy with his team in the first rounds of the world championship. A situation that somehow recalls that of 2016, even more to a former rider like Johnny Herbert.

Herbert’s advice to Perez

At present, Perez can actually fight for the world title, and in this regard he received particular advice from the Briton, interviewed by Express Sports: “If it’s your only chance, do as Nico did with Lewis – he has declared – noHe wasn’t popular within the team, and his relationship with Wolff I think wasn’t very good, but he still won the world championship. If it’s your only chance, you’ll go to great lengths to put that title on the wall. If you get kicked out at the end of the season, the trophy will still be yours.”.

A different mentality is needed

A very clear suggestion, therefore, but which, in order to be followed, will have to push Perez to change his mentality to take on the ‘killer instinct’ like that of his teammate already seen in the closing laps of the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​when the Dutchman tore the fastest lap to number 11, winner on that occasion, on the last lap: “We know that Max has this mentality, as well as Lewis and all the other riders who have won world championships in the past – continues Herbert – now it’s a matter of seeing if Sergio wants to do the same thing. The risk is to lose the best seat in F1 right now, but ior I would try if the result was to become world champion“.