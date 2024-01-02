The Verstappen era

Once Lewis Hamilton's period of consecutive world championship victories ended in 2021, since then Formula 1 has seen almost exclusively Max Verstappen as the new and authentic ruler of the series. He wasn't exactly that in 2021, with the world title won by the Dutchman Red Bull not without controversy for one of the most talked about endings ever, but it certainly was this year. The proof is in the 19 successes obtained, but also in an abysmal gap over his teammate Sergio Perezvice-world champion but well behind 290 points.

Doubts about Perez

A gap generated by Verstappen's perfect harmony with his RB19, but also by some errors committed by the Mexican, such as to have put the #11's stay in Red Bull is under serious discussion for 2024. The Milton Keynes team will eventually return with the same line-up as the last championship, but with Perez aware that he is approaching the end of his contract with Red Bull, expected at the end of next year. On 'Checo' there is therefore the responsibility to redeem oneself to avoid the risk of losing one's place in the 2025with this hypothesis not fully hidden by Red Bull itself.

The possible successor

In the event that this actually occurs, one of the candidates to occupy the seat of the Mexican could be Lando Norris, although his contract with McLaren expires in 2025. A voice dictated by the desire expressed by both the Briton and Verstappen to one day find themselves in the same team as teammates. In this regard, however, there is a former driver who has well invited Norris himself to stay in Woking: Johnny Herbert.

Don't take risks

The Briton, winner of 3 GPs in his career, in fact urged the #4 of McLaren to continue with its current team, taking part in the team's relaunch project after the excellent second part of the season which saw him achieve seven podiums overall. All this, therefore, would mean giving up a possible move to Red Bull as Verstappen's teammate: “If you think only from the driver's point of view, you will always try to understand what will benefit you – explained the former Benetton a Express Sports – but Is the risk of going to Red Bull worth it in the situation he's in? McLaren is doing very, very well, and they love having him in the team. When the car works well, Norris is at his best. Is it worth the risk? Personally, no. He is still young, he will improve further, and at the moment McLaren is on a very good trajectory to perhaps get to a stronger position for next year. We'll have to wait and see, of course, but I don't see why he wants to complicate his life when he's in a very good position“.