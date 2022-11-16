In the penultimate GP of the season a Interlagos it set up the perfect weekend for George Russell, author of the victory both in the Sprint Race and in the actual race on Sunday. In both cases, the Englishman achieved the first successes of his F1 career, doing so with an impeccable performance which has rewarded his consistent results this season, consisting of seven podiums obtained before Brazil and several top- 5. Moreover, Russell also gave the first victory of the season to Mercedes, a team in which a change of hierarchies seems to be underway between the 24-year-old himself and Lewis Hamilton.

That, at least, is what a former racer like thinks Johnny Herbert, winner of 3 GPs in his career. According to the Briton, Russell’s impeccable performance could mark the effective beginning of a new reality at Mercedes: “His battle with Hamilton was very significant Herbert explained. and this it is the changing of the guard that begins to manifest itself. We saw it with Verstappen, who then became a two-time world champion, but this step could be very important for George’s career. It was the way he won the race that impressed, clearly and consistently. He was under pressure, pressure he’d never felt before, and he nailed it. Brilliant work.”

Thanks to this victory, Russell not only achieved his first career success, but also set up the next goal, which for Herbert equals the conquest of the world: “The victory in Brazil will bring him to Abu Dhabi with a completely different confidence when he enters the cockpit – he added – sure, he won a race, but he also beat Lewis Hamilton at the same time. If Mercedes manages to provide him with a viable car and continue the development program they carried out in the last part of the season, planning a competitive car for next year, I believe that I would bet on George to win the championship“.