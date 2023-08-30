The records of Verstappen and Red Bull

In the last Dutch Grand Prix, the Red Bull extended the new all-time record by most consecutive GPs won by a teamsurpassing by three points the record that belonged to McLaren and which had lasted since 1988. 35 years ago, Senna and Prost won 11 races during that season, while the Milton Keynes house has not lost even since the last round of the 2022 world championship in Abu Dhabi, and which with the success in Zandvoort led to 14 the number of races in a row won. Added to this is the record equaled by Max Verstappen at Zandvoort, who joined Sebastian Vettel in most consecutive victories achieved, equal to nine. In this season, therefore, the Dutchman and his team are writing important chapters in the history of Formula 1, but the one who is not particularly happy with these continuous triumphs is a former driver of the caliber of Johnny Herbert.

Herbert’s concerns

The Briton, interviewed by CasinoSite.nlin fact, has no doubts about who will win the upcoming appointment, but at the same time the potential outcome reflects a particularly critical historical moment for F1: “Max will win in Zandvoort – he remarked – and that’s great for him and Red Bull, but not necessarily for the sport. Christian Horner has made it clear that Red Bull has no intention of giving up, and that worries me. It’s a mentality I understand, but from a racing point of view it’s not a good thing if all they want to do is dominate. We want to improve the sport. I would have thought Max was bored out of his mind. It’s good to win and dominate, but Max is the kind of character who wants to be challenged. However, no one is able to do it. It can be said that it is up to everyone else to raise the bar to create what Red Bull has created. As a former racer I would like to be pushed, tested and challenged, I would like to race, I don’t want to just disappear into the distance. Sometimes it’s nice to fight.”

Winning while having fun: the case of Manchester City

Herbert also made a comparison between the successes of Red Bull and those of football Manchester City in England, then able to conquer the Champions League by beating Inter in the final and thus obtaining the ‘Treble’ (league, national and continental cup) the same one that the Nerazzurri achieved in 2010: “With a procession every week, who will watch the races? This is always the problem – he continued – Red Bull doesn’t care about people who might get distracted, but it has to be fun. It’s not just about competing between F1 and other motorsport categories, but also with other sports, for example football. Manchester City may dominate, but real matches are always exciting to watch. You have to make that happen in F1. Domination is total, but is that what we really want? Is this what Max wants? I do not believe. There has to be a point where someone has to take the reins and steer it in the direction that is beneficial to the sport at large. Competitive racing will be much more attractive to the sport, bring in more sponsorship and be a virtuous circle.”

Criticism of the new regulation

In conclusion, the winner of 3 GPs in F1 also challenged the rules technical-aerodynamics introduced in 2022 on the ground effect: “The team ethic is to dominate, which we don’t want to dominate. That was the whole concept of what the ground effect car was supposed to improve. How can you change that to create more competition? After all, it’s a competition. Or it should be. You can always tell me it has always been a part of F1. It did, but not to the extent that Red Bull has been doing it now, for four years or more. I still feel the teams have too much control in terms of development for the future of F1. This is where I think the FIA ​​needs to pull itself together to figure out what needs to be done to improve racing without the teams objecting to everything.”