In Formula 1 it is sometimes said that winning a world title at the wheel of a Ferrari equivalent to winning a greater number for any other team. It cannot be taken for granted that this is always the case and certainly many great drivers, from Jim Clark to Lewis Hamilton, passing through the various Stewarts and Sennas, have become motoring legends even without ever having raced under the Prancing Horse banner. However, it is certainly true that racing wearing the red suit brings media attention and a certain amount of attention to a driver much higher pressure compared to what can be felt in any other stable.

The attention that the Italian and non-Italian public pours on the events of Ferrari cannot be compared with that of any other team in the world of motorsport. The former British driver is also starting from this assumption Johnny Herbertnow a television commentator in his country, has broken a spear in favor of the vice-world champion Charles Leclerc, a point of reference for Ferrari and this year called to renew his challenge with contemporary Max Verstappen. “There is pressure on Charles – said Michael Schumacher’s former teammate in Benetton to the microphones of the German site Total-Motorsport.com – because of the fans, the Italian media and Ferrari itself”.

The thought of the 58-year-old from Brentwood is that, from this point of view, the young Monegasque starts at a disadvantage compared to rivals such as the reigning world champion himself or Lewis Hamilton. “Just being a Ferrari driver brings pressure that I don’t think there is for Max or Lewis Herbert concluded. moreover Toto and Mercedes, as well as Christian and Red Bull, try to take this pressure off their drivers to make them breathe easier“.