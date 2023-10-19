Hamilton and the Lusail case

While waiting for the opening of the weekend valid for the United States Grand Prix, the case which has seen a negative protagonist still remains open Lewis Hamilton. Two weeks ago now, at the start of the Qatar GP, the seven-time world champion had come into contact with his teammate George Russell immediately after the start, withdrawing from the race due to the damage sustained to the Mercedes. The episode itself, in addition to causing controversy and a climate of tension in the Brackley team (later resolved with a clarification between the two drivers), was not, however, the one that raised the greatest doubts in the Race Direction.

The mistake made

Once out of the cockpit, Hamilton had indeed crossed the track at foot to return to the pits, committing a serious infringement of the FIA ​​safety code which does not allow drivers to carry out this type of action during the race in progress. It is true that, at that moment, the single-seaters were far from the area of ​​impact and continued at a reduced speed due to the intervention of the Safety Car, but the fact was still considered serious by the Stewards, who imposed a fine on the seven-time world champion. fine of 50,000 eurosof which the half suspended in case of recurrence. However, as already indicated, the FIA ​​has reopened the case, with further penalties that could go against Hamilton due to the fact that “Given her role as a role model, the FIA is concerned about the impression its actions may have made on younger drivers“.

Herbert’s opinion

Difficult to understand what type of penalty will be inflicted on #44, but also for a former race commissioner like Johnny Herbertand winner of 3 GPs in his career, Hamilton made the worst possible mistake: “Lewis is definitely a role model – declared a LuckyBlock – However, cross the track it was the wrong thing to do. The criticism leveled against him for the accident with Russell at Turn 1 wasn’t fair, it’s part of racing. He should have only given another 15 centimeters to be absolutely fine, but his judgment was not up to par. Even a seven-time world champion makes mistakes. Even the best have made mistakes, and Lewis has made very few throughout his career. I would struggle to count them on the fingers of one hand. Sometimes I think that sport should let the riders compete, that they dedicate themselves without making many rules that interfere with the race itself.”