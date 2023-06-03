Da one comes with an absolutely peaceful intention, to unite and not to divide. Herbert Arthur Wiglev Clamor Grönemeyer succeeds verbally and sung anyway. And yet huge white doves of peace are emblazoned on both sides of the gigantic stage construction in the covered Deutsche Bank Park. A relic from days long past – in times of a war of aggression raging in Europe, but a current testimony that is as mute as it cannot be overlooked.

Even during the casual entrée of his marathon spectacle, titled “Das ist los” after the current studio album, the host signals peaceful coexistence. Wrapped in black trousers and a T-shirt with white shoes and a khaki shirt, Herbert Grönemeyer happily waddles down the long catwalk to a spacious podium with a piano that can be pulled out of the floor. He will be there very often in the next three hours with his always smug smile.

He repeatedly spreads his arms jovially, as if he wanted to hug each and every one of the around 42,000 visitors. Every three meters he appreciatively describes the collective jubilation, hustle and bustle and enthusiasm that is directed at him as “class”.









In order to dampen the never-ending frenetic applause that surrounds the 67-year-old, he repeatedly makes a downward movement with both hands, which is reminiscent of cleaning with the washboard of yesteryear. In the course of the evening he will try to put into words the euphoria, sometimes even hysteria, that he is repeatedly met with: “This feeling is indescribable. And what it triggers in you!”







Euphoria, hysteria and humility

But not only those who have traveled from near and far, some of whom have been stuck in traffic jams for hours, the artist himself is also dying to play in front of his audience. With every gesture, his lively facial expressions, which occasionally play gigantic on two huge projection screens to the right and left of the stage, Herbert Grönemeyer signals: I want to fully savor this, enjoy it and absorb it.

Herbert Grönemeyer knows very well what a privilege the German audience has bestowed on him for decades. The euphoric enthusiast and ensemble conveyed his gratitude with more than three dozen songs. Whereby he gives the impression that every single one of them walks the stage ramp with exuberant energy, a lot of joy in playing and a lot of heart and soul.

The current album “Das ist los” is almost the entirety of the extensive repertoire, which begins with “Tau”, which is only offered with piano accompaniment without any accompaniment. The new tracks, including “Herzhaft”, “Angstfrei”, “Begutsam”, “Turmhoch”, “Deine Hand” and ” Eine Tonne Blei” line up seamlessly with the classics.







The classics should not be missing

Decades ago, Herbert Grönemeyer discovered for himself a timeless pop-rock concept that was open to all stylistic aspects, where he then cultivated his inimitable singing mannerism with gusto and taste – which he likes to tease: “He can sing anyway not”, he ironizes himself in the third person at one point. Although “Das ist los” was only published in March of this year, the text security of the crowd of visitors turned out to be quite optimal.

The newcomers are only surpassed by Grönemeyer’s countless popular hits: Whether it’s the homage to the former hometown “Bochum”, the hymn to the “Full Moon”, the cautious “Mensch” or the excellent analyzes of “men” and “alcohol” – all of them these catchy tunes wrote German pop history. Not to forget the meticulously sounding out the process of separation from a once loved one, “Flugzeuge im Bauch”, the tongue-in-cheek Latin pop of “Mambo” celebrated with a small dance performance by Grönemeyer, the sarcastic rivalry quip “What’s that supposed to mean?”, which exhilarated Deaf ode “Music only when it’s loud” and the advice “Children to power”, which I hope is not meant to be taken too seriously.

Even before the encore, the audience’s hysteria escalates into downright frenzy. There are already two full hours behind Herbert Grönemeyer and his musicians. Without further ado, more than a dozen more songs and another hour follow.

Finally, Herbert Grönemeyer, who is still dashing back and forth between stage and podium with a lot of energy and by no means breathless, shines with the melancholic folk song “Der Mond ist aufgehen” by Matthias Claudius and the angry but wonderful “Moccaaugen”. For us Germans, this gifted pop poet should be an absolute stroke of luck. Simply an artist of the century.