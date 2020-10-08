The German journalist and cabaret artist Herbert Feuerstein is dead. He was 83 years old. Harald Schmidt and other celebrities pay tribute to a “very big one”.

+++ 8:22 pm: Actor Armin Rohde also pays tribute to Herbert Feuerstein. The “Der Gute Bulle” actor tweeted that Herbert Feuerstein was a master in the art of not taking himself seriously. Now he has changed the dimension.

Oliver Pocher also commented on Twitter: “Whether as a bailiff in ‘Vollidiot’, ‘Genial Daneben’ and especially ‘Schmidtanders’ Herbert Feuerstein was legendary and it was an honor to work with him. “

+++ 6:45 p.m .: Harald Schmidt pays tribute to his congenial partner Herbert Feuerstein after his death. With reference to a joint sketch, Schmidt says: “Feuerstein is immortal, at least as long as complete strangers play the cleaning noise of the miniature rat on escalators.” Feuerstein “ordered” Schmidt to die before him. Now things have turned out differently.

Herbert Feuerstein was a genius says Harald Schmidt. He told him that himself, and Schmidt confirmed it to him. Schmidt chooses his last words for his long-time companion with care: “Thank you in goodbye and softly servus on the nasal flute – bye, Feuerstein”.

+++ 3:21 p.m .: There are now initial reactions to the death of Herbert Feuerstein. Pro-Sieben entertainer Klaas Heufer-Umlauf reacted in a tweet, affected and full of respect. “He always signed mails with“ future legend Herbert feuerstein ”. He was right! ”Heufer-Umlauf writes about a photo that shows him in a conversation with Herbert Feuerstein.

Erftstadt – The German journalist, author and cabaret artist Herbert Feuerstein is dead. This reports the news first. Herbert Feuerstein became known as the sidekick of Harald Schmidt in the common television formats “Pssst …” and “Schmidt each other“. As an entertainer, Feuerstein made a name for himself primarily through anarchic forms of humor. Now the cabaret artist, entertainer and author has died at the age of 83 in Erftstadt (North Rhine-Westphalia).

Herbert Feuerstein studied music before moving to the USA

Flint, born on June 15, 1937 in Zell am See in Austria, studied harpsichord, piano and composition at the Salzburg Mozarteum from 1956 to 1958. He was advised to leave the university after he had panned a composition by the then President of the Salzburg Festival, Bernhard Paumgartner, as a critic, and had also turned fellow students against him.

Settled in 1960 Herbert Feuerstein with his life partner, the Hawaiian Pearl Higa, to New York, in the same year Feuerstein and Higa married. Feuerstein first gained a foothold in journalism and was initially editor and from 1968 editor-in-chief of the German-language New Yorker Staats-Zeitung. Feuerstein, who is also the US correspondent for the satirical magazine pardon and worked for radio, returned to Europe in 1969 after his first marriage failed.

The journalist Herbert Feuerstein: correspondent, editor-in-chief and publishing director

He quickly came to work as the publishing director of Bärmeier & Nikel, which among other things pardon misplaced what Herbert Feuerstein was able to establish contact with the publisher during his time in the USA. Subsequently, he was editor-in-chief of the German edition of the MAD magazine.

Herbert Feuerstein’s “Schmidtanders” with Harald Schmidt and television history

His television career began Herbert Feuerstein in 1984 initially as an author. Feuerstein stepped into the limelight when he was at the side of Harald Schmidt through the game show “Pssst …“Led and in Harald Schmidt’s show”Schmidt each other“Being a co-moderator and chief author was far more than a mere sidekick.

In 1997 wrote Herbert Feuerstein German television history when he played no less than twelve hours at a time on WDR “Feuerstein’s night“Moderated live. A marathon that he repeated a year later. Before Feuerstein made his theater debut in 1998, he was still working as a stuntman in Spartakus Weekly show around Ingolf Lück. He also borrowed the Show with the mouse-Figure of Professor Brabbelback his voice.

The big stage: Herbert Feuerstein at the theater

Arrived on the theater stage, gave Herbert Feuerstein in 75 performances of the operetta The bat between 2003 and 2008 at the opera in Cologne the official frog. In 2007 he also played in the opera The rise and fall of the city of Mahagonny the god. Feuerstein played his last theater roller between 2009 and 2010 as part of the Berliner Jedermann Festival. In the Berlin Cathedral he gave the devil.

Also turned up in feature films Herbert Feuerstein occasionally, for example in the novel by Tommy Jauds dumbass at the side of Oliver Pocher or as voice actor for the German version of the animated film The unbelievable. In addition to his career in the spotlight, the artistic all-rounder Feuerstein wrote seven books, the last one The nine lives of Mr. F., was released in 2014.

Herbert Feuerstein, who took on German citizenship in 1990, died at the age of 83, leaving behind his third wife, Grit Bergmann.

