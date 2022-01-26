Coronavirus strikes Herbert Diess. The CEO of the Volkswagen Group has in fact tested positive for a swab carried out at the end of last week, and consequently he has been in quarantine for several days. Although the 63-year-old manager was therefore unable to go to the office as usual, he was still able to continue working via smart working from home, where he is in isolation: A spokesperson for the German group confirmed that Diess was available for all phone calls and online meetings.

Recall that the number one of the Volkswagen Group, which has completed the vaccination course with all three doses, he will be able to carry out a new swab seven days after positivity, and if it is negative he will be able to interrupt the quarantine. Volkswagen sources let it be known that Diess has no symptoms of Covid-19 infection: it is likely that as early as next week she will be able to physically return to work, between office and travel, despite the absence of relevant scheduled meetings. As reported by Autonews, all employees with whom the manager had personal contact were subjected to swabs, and all they tested negative. Recall that Volkswagen earlier this month expanded its internal vaccination and tampon program for employees and their relatives: since June, the German carmaker has administered approximately 100,000 doses of first vaccination, second vaccination and booster dose in its plants in Germany.