Herbalife Gran Canaria is placed at the gates of the ‘play-off zone’ after beating a combative UCAM Murcia (91-81) in a close-quarters duel that was decided in the last quarter thanks to the success on the perimeter and in the personal line of the yellows.

The American with a Polish passport AJ Slaughter, with 21 points and 6 assists, and the versatility of Matt Costello -15 points and 11 rebounds-, served to deactivate the game distilled by the visitors Tomás Bellas and James Webb (35 points signed between both for the Murcia)

After the initial arreón of the Claretians, capitalized by the speed and the success of the French base Andrew Albicy (partial of 7-2), the Murcian team was little recovering the lost ground, through the triples of Taylor and Webb, until achieving Balance the score (11-11) at 3:50 to end the first period.

From there, the exchange of blows intensified, although the contribution of the second yellow unit, combined with the versatility of AJ Slaughter, allowed Herbalife to close the opening quarter with a 20-16 in favor.

The second round began with a 0-6 of the Levantines, who with a basket from Cate managed to get ahead on the scoreboard (20-22). With the rotations, the island team regained the initiative on the scoreboard, with inside Oliver Stevic becoming the great wild card on the board of Porfirio Fisac ​​-who completed his 300th match in ACB-, both teams leaving the locker room with 37- 34 on the electronic.

At the resumption, Herbalife put an extra gear into the game, causing the visiting coach, Sito Alonso, to time out, after reaching the maximum difference until the moment of the match (47-39) thanks to a triple by Shurna and a counterattack mate from Okoye, which ended with a technical foul from the pivot Augusto Lima.

The North American Isiah Taylor assumed gallons in the pepper vanguard, although again the drive of Costello and Slaughter allowed the island to give oxygen, keeping the seven points difference (59-52) at the gates of the last quarter.

The personal ones took their toll on the visiting team, causing the elimination of Taylor precisely in the absence of eight minutes for the conclusion, being the best of the Murcian in the offensive facet.

With that handicap on the floor, the former yellow Tomás Bellas took center stage with 11 points in just five minutes (74-68), although Herbalife ended up breathing again with his improvement on the perimeter, with the triples of Dimsa, Okoye and even by Costello.