The match that Herbalife Gran Canaria won against TD Systems Baskonia (78-99) started with a special activity. Fall did a lot of damage in the low post but the great protagonist was Okoye, with 11 points in 6 minutes. Ivanovic made a one-shot triple change because his team was barely defending. He took Vildoza, Giedraitis and Fall off the court and put Henry, Dragic and Diop in. A minute later he also withdrew Polonara for the benefit of Sedekerskis so that, of the starting five, the only one he did not point to was Alec Peters. The 9-20 of minute 6 was cushioned with a partial of 9-1. In the 8th minute, the Vitorians had not committed a single personal foul. Dusko was taken away by the demons after the exhibition back on Friday on the same stage against Milan.

Albicy took the initiative in the second quarter and, well escorted by Costello, led Herbalife to open the gap (29-41, min. 15). There were three minutes until the break and the local coach had already put Sedekerskis, Raieste and Kurucs on the field. He could not find the solution or find the right quintet. On the way back from the changing rooms, Gran Canaria even stretched the difference and, in the 26th, they were already winning 49-67. Ivanovic decided to play, once again, without fives born. It was a good fourth scorer for Kilpatrick. 56-75 and ten minutes ahead. It was not the afternoon of Baskonia and it was also shown in the final period.

Perhaps the tension experienced on Friday in the Euroleague and the double day of next week with the Top-8 on the horizon generated that the Basques were not very focused on the ACB match. And in front there was a first level team that was very successful in attack. In 34, those of Porfi Fisac ​​reached the maximum income with a 60-88. The game was already broken and the Baskonians were making youth mistakes. The last minutes were a job of pure makeup. TD Systems went down 16 points but the reaction was insufficient.