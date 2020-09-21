A Swiss laboratory claims to have found an effective agent against corona viruses. It is a herbal medicine. What is it about the miracle cure from Switzerland?

Spiez – a herbal medicine could be used against coronaviruses *. That is the result of a study by the Swiss research facility Labor Spiez. The scientists examined the effect of the natural remedy Echinaforce from the Swiss manufacturer A. Vogel.

Coronaviruses: Swiss laboratory proves the effectiveness of herbal medicine

It was found that Coronavirus be inactivated by the drug – at least in the Petri dish. This result was obtained for the viruses HCoV-229E, MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2, as shown in the scientific article published in Virology Journal has appeared.

The researchers see the preventive effect of the in their findings Medicinal product Confirmed against lung diseases and colds caused by viruses. They also conclude that the active ingredient could potentially also help against coronaviruses. This could be particularly beneficial for medical staff. However, the agent could also limit the transmission of viruses to the entire population and thus reduce the number of deaths.

Corona drug: not yet tested on humans

When asked why the research institute examined an herbal product, the laboratory told Look: “We are fundamentally interested in antiviral substances. We cooperate with various partners for this purpose. As yet there is no specific prophylaxis or treatment for it Coronavirus diseases. That’s why we took a close look at Echinaforce, among other things. “

So far, however, the results only apply to the Petri dish. An effect on the human body has not yet been investigated. “The data show that Echinaforce can inactivate Sars-CoV-2 viruses in vitro. How physiological this is still has to be clarified, ”the laboratory explained loudly Look.

Both in Germany and in the rest of Europe, the number of new infections is rising sharply again – France and Spain are particularly affected. Virologist Christian Drosten warned of this development and found alarming words. Meanwhile, experts recommend a simple home remedy that will help prevent the spread.