Herazo ties Millionaires and unleashes a hurricane of memes

Herazo memes.
The striker was an ambassador player and now he shone against his former team.
Millionaires let the victory slip away this Wednesday in his visit to Tolima, which he beat 1-0 from the first half and ended up equalizing 1-1.
The figure of the match was the striker Diego Herazoformer player of Millonarios and who now shone with Tolima, scoring a great goal.
The memes did not wait and were dedicated to Herazo, as well as the tie that Millonarios gave up, despite being a visitor.
