At the beginning of the year In 2018, the twists and turns of heraldry were discussed in the Estonian municipality of Kanepi. Which symbol would fit the new coat of arms and flag? A bird or perhaps three moons?

The municipality of just under 5,000 inhabitants was formed in an administrative reform, where the old Kanepi was combined with two other small municipalities in southeastern Estonia. That's why they also wanted to renew the visual symbols.

Seven coat of arms options were selected for the advisory vote. One stood out startlingly: a symmetrical plant pattern that branched into seven leaves.

There was no mistaking it. Cannabis leaf.

In the end, online voting attracted more than 15,000 participants, three times the number of inhabitants of the municipality. The leaf pattern won a landslide victory and ended up on the official coat of arms. News media around the world went into a frenzy.

Actually, there shouldn't have been anything surprising about the situation.

Cannabis drug use is illegal in most countries, but the plant itself, cannabis sativa i.e. hemp, is an ancient and widely cultivated commodity. For example, sailcloths and other textiles, paper, ropes, fishing nets and lamp and lubricating oil have been made from it.

Because the crop has been historically significant, it appears on the coats of arms and flags of numerous municipalities in, for example, Belgium, Italy, Switzerland and Russia.

The same applies to place names. The municipality of Kanepi got its name from the Estonian word meaning hemp or cannabis cannabis, and it is not the only one of its kind. Other European locations whose mixed name that coat of arms refer to hemp, are for example German Henfenfeld, Spanish Santa Cruz de los Cáñamos and French Échenevex, Chenevières, Chennevières-lès-Louvres and Chennevières-sur-Marne.

Also stylized hemp leaf in Japan, asana, is a pattern commonly used to decorate fabrics. It is especially popular in children's kimonos, because hemp, being durable and fast-growing, has reflected healthy growing up.

It would be appropriate to remind you that it is not asanapattern has almost nothing to do with drugs, just like the coats of arms of municipalities. There are very few intoxicating substances in hemp varieties suitable for commercial use.

Over time the meanings of the symbols change. Soon, on April 20, the International Cannabis Day will be celebrated unofficially, but the celebration is quite one-sided. The focus of attention is not on the plant's many beneficial purposes, but mostly on the intoxicating use of some of its varieties.

The hemp leaf symbol is far more famous than the questionable anniversary — almost as recognizable as the Coca-Cola logo. You can notice the seven-leaf pattern on, for example, t-shirts, posters or lighters around the world.

But its meaning has also become one-sided. The symbol is now mainly associated with drug addiction and rebellion.

Therefore, its surprising use in the coat of arms can turn heads.