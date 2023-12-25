Stijn Bultman (18) has never spoken a word to his brother. That is not possible, because 12-year-old Kay is severely handicapped and cannot talk, among other things. Yet he plays a very important role in the life of the young Heracles defender. “His disability gives me strength and energy.”
