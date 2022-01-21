Heracles Almelo football club has immediately suspended midfielder Rai Vloet after new information came in about the fatal traffic accident he caused last November. He appears to have driven much faster and drank much more than he had told the club. “Both are absolutely unacceptable,” said general manager Rob Toussaint Friday evening on the website of Heracles.

On 14 November 2021, Vloet drove a car that caused an accident on the A4 in which a toddler was killed. His playing last weekend as a substitute against NEC led to a lot of criticism. “If we as a club had known this essential information earlier, we would of course have decided otherwise, in the interest of both the victim’s family and everyone else involved, and never let Vloet train and play along,” says Toussaint about this now.

Vloet was arrested immediately after the accident and released after a day, but is considered a suspect in the case. The club previously said it did not want to sit in the chair of the judge, but is now falling over the fact that he lied to the board and management about the circumstances of the accident.