Heracles Almelo won 3-0 against Jong PSV on Friday evening and thus returns to the Eredivisie. John Lammers’ team was relegated last season, but due to the win it can no longer be overtaken by Almere City, which is in third place in the Kitchen Champion Division.

Ismail Azzaoui scored for the first time in the nineteenth minute, followed by the 2-0 in the 34th minute. With that, Heracles seemed to be assured of promotion, but Marco Rente made it 3-0 in the final phase. After the final whistle, in addition to the players, supporters also ran en masse onto the field to celebrate the promotion. Heracles was promoted to the Eredivisie in 2005 and played at the highest level there until last year.

PEC Zwolle will also return to the Eredivisie next season, after a year of absence. The club played a 1-1 draw against Almere City last Friday, enough for promotion. The two promoting clubs still have to compete for the win in the Kitchen Champion Division. Thanks to Friday’s win over FC Dordrecht, PEC Zwolle has retained its leading position, with a difference of three points.