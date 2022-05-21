Heracles Almelo is relegated from the Eredivisie after 17 years. The club lost 3-1 to Excelsior in its own stadium on Saturday evening during the play-offs, after the Rotterdam team had already been too strong 3-0 three days earlier.

Heracles won the first division title in 2005, after which the team from Almelo was allowed to play at the highest level. In recent years, Heracles has never finished lower than fifteenth place in the Eredivisie. The club also seemed safe this season, but due to a dramatic series of duels in the final of the competition, Heracles dropped to sixteenth place and had to make it to the play-offs.

Heracles supporters threw fireworks onto the field in the final minutes of the game, bringing the game to a halt. Due to Excelsior’s win, the Rotterdam club will play against ADO Den Haag twice next week for promotion to the Eredivisie.

Heracles said goodbye to trainer Frank Wormuth at the beginning of this week, because there was “insufficient confidence” to enter the play-offs with him. Assistant coach René Kolmschut then took his place.