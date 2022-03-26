The 26-year-old still has an ongoing contract with Heracles, but the club announced in January that he was being suspended after it was revealed that his involvement in the accident was greater than the footballer had previously claimed.

In November 2021, Vloet was in the car with a friend who was driving another car, on the night of November 13 to 14. One of the occupants, a 4-year-old boy, died as a result of the collision.

The transition from Vloet to Astana has been completed except for a few details. Heracles was surprised that the news was already announced in Kazakhstan on Friday. In addition to Heracles, the midfielder also played for PSV, Cambuur, FC Eindhoven, NAC Breda and Excelsior in the Netherlands. Vloet still had an ongoing contract with Heracles.

#Heracles #transfer #fee #controversial #Rai #Vloet #left #Kazakhstan