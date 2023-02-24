Heracles Almelo, number two in the Kitchen Champion Division, has left no stone unturned from Telstar, number nine in the ranking. It became no less than 7-0 in Almelo. Almere City FC, Willem II and NAC Breda also won. For Othniël Raterink, De Graafschap’s away match against FC Eindhoven was one to remember. The 16-year-old debutant immediately scored.

Heracles Almelo has approached leader PEC Zwolle to three points due to the win over Telstar. PEC Zwolle will still play against MVV Maastricht on Monday. Samuel Armenteros was the big man with a hat trick at Heracles. He came in the 36th minute and scored an unparalleled goal after four minutes. It turned out to be his first of three, because in the last ten minutes he was also accurate twice.



Almere City then follows and is firmly in third place thanks to a victory at Roda JC. In Kerkrade it became 2-0 for the team of trainer Alex Pastoor. The formation from Almere now has 46 points. Another three points behind Almere City FC follows Willem II, who won 2-1 against Jong Ajax. VVV-Venlo remains in fifth place on 42 points. The Limburgers lost 1-0 at home to TOP Oss.

FC Eindhoven is still sixth, but that is not because the team of coach Rob Penders is in such good shape. Lost for the fifth time in a row. This time with 0-4 from De Graafschap. Partly due to a goal by Othniel Raterink. The midfielder, born in 2006 (!) made his debut in the 61st minute and made the 0-3 fourteen minutes later.

Check out all the results below.

