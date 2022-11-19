Heracles Almelo has done good business in the Kitchen Champion Division. John Lammers’ team had no problems at home with low flyer TOP Oss: 3-0. VVV Venlo won a visit to Den Bosch earlier in the day.

The Belgian Lucas Schoofs accounted for both the 1-0 and the 2-0. With the opening goal, Schoofs was allowed to head in freely with a corner from the right flank, with the 2-0 he benefited – again with a header – from a bumbling in the defense of TOP Oss. The midfielder has already brought his total goals to six. After an hour, Emil Hansson also made it 3-0 from a penalty.

Thanks to the simple victory, Heracles increased the lead over PEC Zwolle to 5 points. PEC is still waiting for the away game against NAC Breda on Saturday evening (9 p.m.). Heracles will not return to action until December 11. The Kitchen Champion Division will also be suspended in the coming weeks due to the World Cup in Qatar. See also A pink zebra print is just a little too much for the waste bag, Brabantia knows

VVV is involved in sub-top

VVV-Venlo has three points left from the away match against FC Den Bosch in the Kitchen Champion Division. It became 0-2. The Limburgers are in the sub-top of the ranking due to the victory.

VVV, the team of trainer Rick Kruys, is sixth with 25 points after sixteen games. FC Den Bosch, led by Jack de Gier, has nineteen points after sixteen matches and occupies thirteenth place.

VVV-Venlo players celebrate a goal. © Pro Shots / Peter van Gogh



In Den Bosch, VVV took the lead in the third minute via Daan Huisman. After eighty minutes, Sven Braken decided the game with a striking header: 0-2. For VVV, which was ninth prior to the game in Den Bosch, it was the seventh win of the season and the fifth in an away game. FC Den Bosch would have reached a level with De Graafschap, the leader in the second period, if they had won. De Graafschap has thirteen points after six matches in the second period, FC Den Bosch ten. See also Ukraine releases images of suspected Russian vacuum bomb attack



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.