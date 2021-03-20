Paris (Union)

The French Racecourse Mont de Marsan attracts two races tomorrow afternoon for the Al Wathba Stallions Cup, which is held under the guidance and support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to support and spread purebred Arabian horse races in Europe under the auspices of His Highness Festival.

The first race bears the name of the Al Wathba Stallions Cup, Priest Magic de People (1), and 10 four-year-olds will participate in it, most notably “Hera de Faust” by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance.

“Hera de Faust” is supervised by coach Francois Rohat and led by Clement Cadell. The skilled descendant of “No Risk El Mori” fought one race in which it finished in fifth place, 1.75 in length from the champion at the Pau track.

Among the most prominent competitors in the race whose prize money is 14 thousand euros and is 2000 meters long, the skilled “Buthaina” of the Omani Royal Cavalry, under the supervision of Francois Rohat and led by Valentin Segui, and has already finished second in the Prix Dragon race.

The second race is held with the same name and carries the number (2) with the same specifications as the first race. The most prominent of the participating horses are “Tanbik” for Al Shaqab Racing, Jerome Capri led, and “Bashri” for Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, led by Julium Godjay, and they are under the supervision of Thomas Forsy.

