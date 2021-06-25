The mutations in a HER2-related gene,often involved in breast cancers and in a variety of others neoplasms malignant, unfortunately they can enhance oncogenesis.

This is revealed by new research carried out by researchers from theUT Southwestern. The study results could explain why many patients with HER2 mutations do not respond to inhibitors that target this carcinogenic factor and require other treatments.

There Research was published in the scientific journal Cancer Cell.

Gene HER2: what is its role

“In the field ofprecision oncology, generally we focus on targeting of a mutant gene with a drug“Says the lead author of the study Ariella B. Hanker, Ph.D., assistant professor of internal medicine and member of the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center. “This study has shown that in some patients it may be necessary to examine more than one mutant gene to find the best drug or combination of treatments ”.

The role of HER2 has been studied for decades by several scientists, both in breast cancer and other types of cancers. The protein produced by this gene is a growth factor receptor which when activated stimulates cells to divide. In about 25% of breast cancers, cancer cells carry extra copies of this gene, causing the production of too many proteins and causing the cells to divide continuously, a hallmark of cancer. Because this aberration is so common, checking for its presence is typically a standard part of breast cancer diagnostics.

Current studies have hypothesized that in about 5% of advanced breast cancers, the HER2 gene is mutated to activate it, mimicking the effects of extra copy transport, Hanker noted. Clinical studies have shown that anticancer drugs that inhibit the mutant HER2 protein can successfully shrink tumors. However, subjects with further mutations in a related gene called HER3 were resistant to these treatments.

To better understand this phenomenon, Hanker, together with the co-author of the study Carlos L. Arteaga, MD, professor of internal medicine and director of the Simmons Cancer Center, and their colleagues studied how mutated HER2 and HER3 proteins interact.

Modeling al computer showed that mutations in both genes cause the resulting proteins to bind together more strongly than their non-mutant forms, even without an auxiliary molecule that is usually needed for these proteins to work together. These modeled predictions came true when scientists mixed different HER2 and HER3 proteins in the lab. When the researchers only mutated HER2 in healthy breast cells, they grew into round spheres, a key feature of tumors. But when they also mutated HER3, these spheres developed spikes that invaded the surrounding matrix, an important step towards metastasis.

“Patients carrying both HER2 and HER3 mutations will probably not be good candidates for treatment with the same HER2 inhibitors “, concluded Hanker. “By also inhibiting the action of HER3, we can make some progress against these cancers ”.