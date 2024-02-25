Even before the glory years of 'Ard and Keessie', when millions of Dutch people spent entire weekends in front of the TV, there were two figure skaters who could compete with the two speed skaters in terms of popularity. Their fans stood in rows at Schiphol after an international success. Sjoukje Dijkstra and Joan Haanappel died last Friday at the age of 83 in Leuven, Belgium.

Together with Schenk and Verkerk, they were the embodiment of the skating fever that ignited in the sixties. With one big difference: figure skating ended up back in the spotlight after their farewell, while speed skating has remained a popular sport to this day.

They first saw each other at a fancy dress party in The Hague, the tanned Joan as a Native American, the blushing Sjoukje as Snow White – as was done at the time in post-war Netherlands. They trained at the Uithof in The Hague and made each other better.

Nine-year-old Sjoukje and ten-year-old Joan Haanappel went to England for six weeks to train with Swiss champion maker Arnold Gerschwiler. They flew for free in a cargo plane, literally among the cauliflowers and heads of lettuce, from Schiphol to London. With thanks to Sjoukje's father, a general practitioner in Amstelveen, who maintained good contacts with KLM management.

'Scared to death of that man'

Haanappel said about Gerschwiler in 2014 Other times: “I was terrified of that man, a real Swiss, very strict. But he made us better.” They trained six hours a day. Three hours of compulsory figures, three hours of free riding. They slept in one bed with their Dutch trainer Annie Verlee-Smid, who pointed out the character differences in Andere Tijden. “Joan was the more elegant, more sensitive type of the two. Quickly out of balance.”

Just like Ard and Keessie, Sjoukje and Joan were opposites inside and outside the ice rink, which increased their popularity. Joan rode with more flexibility, but jumped less high and suffered more from competition tension. And she spoke more politely. After her active career, she commented on figure skating for the NOS for three decades. She later also became a judge on the TV show Dancing on Ice.

Sjoukje Dijkstra (left) and Joan Haanappel during training for the 1960 European Championships in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany. Photo ANP

In 1956, Haanappel and Dijkstra made their debut at the Cortina d'Ampezzo Games, a first in Dutch figure skating. They were interviewed giggling at the NTS, the predecessor of the NOS. Multiple Dutch champion and winner of European Championship bronze Haanappel may have had more talent, but European, world and Olympic champion Dijkstra soon turned out to be the better one. Just like Schenk and Verkerk outflanked when racing. And just like with Ard and Keessie, the new hierarchy did not stand in the way of their friendship.

Different characters

“Joan and I shared 75 years of joy and sorrow,” Dijkstra responded to NOS on Saturday after Haanappel's death. “We were very close together from a young age. We shared everything with each other, the beautiful things but also the sad things. We had different characters, but the contact always remained. There were times when we called each other every day. Recently I also visited her in the hospital,” said Dijkstra, who continued skating for five years longer than Haanappel and “felt quite lonely” in that period between 1960 and 1964, as she reflected ten years ago in the same broadcast. from Other Times.

After retiring from competitive sports in 1960, Haanappel earned some pocket money as a singer. With her song I like winter she was heard on the radio. But big money beckoned on the ice. She signed lucrative contracts with the Wiener Eisrevue and Holiday on Ice. And remained committed to figure skating in the Netherlands. After two “frustrating” years as a board member of the KNSB, she founded the Figure Skating Netherlands Foundation (SKN) in 2008.

“That was her baby,” said Dijkstra. “I started helping her and new talent has emerged in the Netherlands. She took great pride in the work.” Haanappel himself said in the newspaper in 2020 Fidelity: “I certainly don't see it negatively. Otherwise I would have stopped.”

Yet. In NRC she expressed her great dissatisfaction with the KNSB in 2017: “Nothing is happening for figure skating in the Netherlands. The association provides 5.5 hours of ice per week. A joke for a sport where at the top you already have to train 5.5 hours a day. The KNSB has now written a ten-year plan for figure skating. That has happened before, but without results.”

About her great passion, she said: “When people ask me where my drive comes from, I always say: 'Who should do it?' I'll keep going until I can't anymore. My husband and I make the inheritance available to SKN. Because I want to have the talent guidance in the Netherlands arranged before I go to bed.”

In a 2020 interview with the A.D the self-proclaimed bon vivant showed himself to be anything but bitter. She has lived near Brussels for the past 38 years with her third husband, the Australian former top swimmer Julian Carroll. “I try to get the best out of everything. I'm having a glass of wine, nice. And a glass of champagne on Saturday or Sunday.”

Despite all efforts, a worthy successor to Dijkstra and Haanappel never emerged. Lindsay van Zundert from Brabant, who qualified for the Beijing Games in 2022 partly thanks to support from SKN, showed herself emotional in front of the NOS camera this weekend. “Without Joan there would be no me. She was a friend, my bonus grandmother,” Van Zundert said about Haanappel, who had no children.