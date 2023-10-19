Marco Pancaldi’s mother is desperately looking for the man who tried to help her son after the accident that took him away

The pain of the mother of Marco Pancaldi even today it does not subside. Last August 11th his son died after being hit by a van driven by a man under the influence of drugs. An attempt was made to save him by a cyclist, whose traces were then lost. Today, the woman published an appeal on social media with the intention of tracking him down and saying ‘thank you’.

There summer season which has just ended has brought about, unfortunately, dozens of victims of road accidentswhich often involved very young boys or girls traveling on motorbikes or scooters.

A particularly tragic one occurred last August 11th on the Coste di Sant’Eusebio a Cainin the Brescia area, where a young man of just 30 years of age, Marco Pancaldi, died.

He was on board his motorcyclea Benelli, when suddenly he was hit head-on by a white van.

Driving the vehicle was a man 48 year old man from the areawho following checks by the police tested positive for various narcotic substances such as methadone, cocaine, opiates and cannabinoids.

To date the man is under house arrest and is accused of road homicide.

The appeal of Marco Pancaldi’s mother

Before the rescuers arrived at the scene of the accident, the first to realize what had happened and to help Marco was a cyclist who happened to pass by.

Unfortunately the timeliness of his intervention had not served to avoid the tragic epilogue, but the mom Marco’s he doesn’t want to forget or ignore who was close to his son in his last terrible moments.

The lady today asks anyone to report to her who that person is, simply because wants to say ‘thank you’. Here are the words of Valeria Balasina Pancaldi, written in a touching post on social media: