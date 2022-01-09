Lua’s former owners had written that they were sorry and begged those who would find her to take care of her.

What we are about to tell you is the sad story of a little dog named Lua, which was abandoned by its former owners. Those people who had to take care of her had instead decided to get rid of her, tying her with her leash in the gate of a woman’s house in Mairinque, Brazil. They had left a sack of pet food, a blanket and a mysterious note written in pen by the puppy.

It is not clear what led those people to abandon so cruelly that tender and very sweet ball of black fur. The fact is that they certainly could have found a better way to let her go if they really couldn’t hold her anymore.

Lais Monfrinato, a woman from Mairinque, near Sao Paulo in Brazil, was leaving her house one day to run errands and noticed that this poor, hungry and sad woman was tied to her gate black dog.

When I saw her, I was angry that someone could have done such a thing with such a defenseless being. A few seconds later I was already in love with that sweet and affectionate girl. I just thought I’d take her in and take care of her until I found a home for her.

Lua’s new life

Lais wanted so much to keep Lua forever, but hers house too small and the three cats who already lived with her did not allow it.

So the woman posted one photo of the dog on social, recounting that he found her tied to his gate along with an old blanket, a bag of dog food and a ticket on which was written the sentence: “I’m sorry. Please take care of her“.

The post was shared countless times, until it came to the attention of a woman named Rosane Carraco. This lady fell in love with this little dog so much that she immediately contacted Lais to adopt her.

However, Rosane was afraid this new hairy might not get along with Mel, the other rescue dog who already lived in his house.

The lady decided to give it a try by doing them encounter and the result was a real one success. Mel and Lua got along well from the moment they met.

Today they live together, in their big comfortable home, and they couldn’t be more happy than that.