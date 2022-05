In June 2020 Nicoline (then 30) received very bad news. That morning the Amersfoortse had explained to her new GP that she was very short of breath. “If I unloaded the dishwasher and bent down, I already had to cough, which is super weird.” Her GP sent her to the hospital because she suspected a pulmonary embolism. “Once there, the nurse said I’d better take someone with me when I got the results.”