Amee decided to thank her puppy Spex for being by her side throughout her studies

This past year and a half has been very hard for everyone. The pandemic has caused a lot of stress for everyone, especially workers and students, who have seen their action and study plans completely upset by the pandemic. A girl named Amee, in all of this, she managed to graduate brilliantly in nursing, but she would not have made it without the emotional support of her little dog Spex. To thank him, the young woman decided to pay homage to him and to make him participate in a very special thing.

From the year 2020 the world is no longer the same. There pandemic from Coronavirus forced us all to change our habits and for many it was very heavy. In addition to the many victims who unfortunately did not make it, there are many other people who had to deal with a considerable stress.

Let us think, for example, of the poor students who found themselves having to re-establish all theirs from scratch study plans. Amee Nepomuceno is just one of them. The girl had to find the time and the way to graduate in this strange and tragic historical period, remaining closed at home.

Amee’s college career was long and full of adversity and stress, but throughout the period it was there always a constant who accompanied her. The puppy of the Spex family.

With his sweetness and sympathy, the puppy has covered a really fundamental role in achieving the scope of Amee’s degree.

Special thanks for Spex

On sad days that never passed, the puppy there cheered and always pushed her to do a smile.

Being that Amee Nepomuceno holds a degree in nursing sciences, the sweet Spax, at times, even volunteered as patient.

Either way, Amee’s long-awaited graduation day is arrived. And just as for the whole course of studies, the little dog was next to his human mother also and above all that day.

For to thank his faithful hairy squire, the talented Amee has thought of organizing something really special. A photoshoot themed, in which the subjects of the wonderful snapshots were her and her puppy. The funniest thing is that he wore his too graduate hat.