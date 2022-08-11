The Economist uses her image to talk about obesity among Arab women: Iraqi actress sues weekly

A famous Iraqi actress announced that she has sued the British weekly Economist for using a photo of her to accompany a controversial article, which addresses the obesity question of women in the Arab world. Enas Taleb he claimed that the image was used out of context, without his permission, and violated his freedom and privacy. The actress also complained that the image was photoshopped. Taleb, also famous host of talk show, said in an interview that he had started legal action in the UK. The weekly has not yet commented, as reported by the Bbc.

The article, titled ‘Why women are fatter than men in the Arab world,’ was published in late July, using a photo of Taleb taken nine months ago at the Babylon International Festival in Iraq. The piece argues that poverty and social restrictions that keep women at home are among the reasons why more women than men in the Arab world are overweight. Another reason, the article states, could be that “curves” are seen by some men as more attractive. “Iraqis often cite Enas Taleb, an actress with sweeping curves, as the ideal of beauty“, explains the piece.

The Taleb, 42 years old and 9 million followers on Instagram, he called the article an “insult to Arab women in general and Iraqi women in particular”, wondering why the Economist “is interested in fat women in the Arab world and not in Europe or the United States”. Speaking to broadcaster al-Arabiya, he said he had received “bully comments” on social media because of the article that raised a flood of controversy on social media, with some users accusing him of “racism” and “sexism”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

