He was called Michela Onali Santoni the 34-year-old woman, a psychologist with a passion for mountaineering, who lost her life on the afternoon of Sunday, July 28, during an excursion to Marmarole, near Pieve di Cadore, in the Belluno area. She lived in Lavagna, in the province of Genoa, where today everyone is mourning the loss of a person known to all and esteemed. Countless messages of condolence.

A Sunday that was supposed to be one of leisure and fun, unfortunately turned into tragedy for six friends who had decided to go on an excursion on the Marmarasa well-known tourist resort in the Belluno area frequented by mountain and mountaineering enthusiasts.

The six, three men and three women from different Italian cities, had left in the morning from the Baion Refuge, had reached Forcella Baion, had descended into the Vallon da Rin and climbed back up to Forcella Marmarole. In the afternoon they were descending the Froppa Valley headed to the Chiggiato Refuge and were scattered along the path, when several boulders they broke away from the rock face and fell towards the valley. One of these has overwhelmed in full Michela Onali Santon, killing her practically instantly.

After the difficult recovery maneuvers, made difficult by the poor visibility, the body of the 34 year old was transported downstream, but there was nothing left to doThe other 5 hikers who were with her were rescued and transported to medical facilities in shock.

The Alpine Rescue Service later announced that it was not a question of inexperience or imprudence at all, but that the tragedy was entirely accidental.

Condolences for the death of Michela Onali Santoni

Michela, as mentioned, lived in Boardin the Genoa area, where today the entire community is shocked by this loss. A wake is planned for tomorrow evening at the Basilica of Santo Stefano, while the funeral will be celebrated on the morning of Thursday, August 1. A touching message has arrived on the page Facebook of theOrder of Psychologists of Liguria. Here it is below: