Elisa De Marco she was found dead at just 27 years old. Originally from Piedmont, the girl had been living in Japan for some time, in a town near Tokyo.

A call from the Italian embassy gave the sad news to the family, who lives in the municipality of Pontecurone. They had last heard from her the previous Sunday, then she had stopped responding to messages. Her parents were worried, Elisa De Marco didn’t usually disappear and stop answering her cell phone. Her father’s heartbreaking story:

We last heard from her on Sunday, then silence until the tragic phone call from the Italian embassy. We spoke every day, on Sunday we called her from the pool and everything was fine. The following days we wrote to her on WhatsApp, she received the messages but she didn’t read them. We tried calling her but to no avail. Something had to have happened. She didn’t act like that.

So, the two parents decided to report the situation to the police and then contacted the Italian embassy in Tokyo. The Japanese police went to the 27-year-old’s house to check that she was okay, but they didn’t heartbreaking discovery. The young woman was now lifeless inside her home. It is not yet clear what happened, we are awaiting the results of the autopsy, which are essential for establishing the cause of her death. From the first news released, it would seem that no signs of violence were identified on her body. For the moment, it is assumed that Elisa died following a sudden illness.

The father explained that to bring his girlfriend back to Italy, he will have to face an expense of 15 thousand euros. Fortunately he will be able to count on the support of the First Citizen. The family just wants to celebrate the funeral service in their municipality and be able to give their daughter a dignified burial and a place where they can go and visit her whenever they feel the need.