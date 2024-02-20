Through a video published on the social network TikTok, a young Ecuadorian woman told her story and revealed that her parents abandoned her to pursue the “American dream” in the United States when she was a baby and did not return to look for her. She therefore had to take action to “know” them.

Born in Ecuador almost 20 years ago, the protagonist of this story She was abandoned by her parents when she was a baby. with the promise that they would return when they managed to establish themselves in the United States with a better economic present. However, settled in the North American country, the parents never returned to look for her.

In this scenario, the young woman grew up while waiting to meet her parents at some point, raised by her grandparents. As the years passed, the young woman's enthusiasm faded, and after reaching the age of majority, she waited one more year before making a drastic decision.

The decision of the young woman abandoned by her parents from the United States

At 19 years old, Karen, the protagonist of the story, He bought a ticket to the United States to meet his parents.but found an unexpected surprise next to them.

After almost two decades of leaving Ecuador, the young woman's parents had very recently conceived another child, so Karen, in addition to meeting her parents, found a younger brother whose existence he didn't know existed. Already in the United States, the young woman decided to stay with her family, and the video published in TikTok accumulated more than 5,000,000 visitsalong with thousands of comments from users who were moved by the story.

Among the opinions of the public, certain users questioned the young woman's decision and assured that they would not have followed the same path, while others decided to point out that her grandparents were her real parents, and they understood the best family that could have been hers.

A moving game

In the absence of his parents, his greatest support was always his grandparents, who were there in the most important stages of his life. They accompanied her on her birthday, her fifteenth party, and also significant achievements, such as finishing her academic studies.

In one of her videos anchored on TikTok, the young woman shared the emotional farewell she had with her loved ones, to leave for another country in search of answers. “This is how my inner child cried the day I said goodbye to my family to go to another country,” she wrote.

Those who saw her grow up witnessed her departure. Between tears, hugs and kisses, Karen left Ecuador. “Never forget your grandparents, be grateful to them because they were there for you when you needed it most,” said one user.

Karen went to look for her parents.

Why do people migrate to other countries?

According to the UN, some people move in search of better job opportunities, to have higher income. Also to study and meet with their families.

Others leave to escape conflicts, persecutions, rapes and any situation that violates their human rights.

