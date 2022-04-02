On the occasion of her 45th birthday, Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain posted a photo from her childhood

The night of the 2022 Oscars crowned one of the most loved and appreciated actresses of this era. Jessica Chastain, in his third nomination, he finally won the coveted statuette. On March 24, she turned 45 and for the occasion she published a childhood photo of her. Did you realize it was her?

A disarming beauty it’s a talent which led her to be one of the most popular and paid actresses of the entire Hollywood star system.

On March 24th, Jessica Chastain completed hers 45th year of age and for the occasion she published, on her very active Instagram profile, a photo that portrays her at an early age.

The feature red hair and the dazzling smile they are the same as today. In the caption of the post, thanks to all those who always support her and who have congratulated her on this special day.

My inner child would like to thank you all for the love shown on his birthday ❤️

Jessica Chastain’s career and private life

Jessica Chastain was born in Sacramento, in CaliforniaMarch 24, 1977 and is an American actress and film producer.

His debut took place in theater, in 1998, when he starred in the musical Romeo and Juliet. She subsequently got a scholarship and worked in several theater shows and TV series.

His big screen debut came in 2008, when he was 31 years old. The part of her in the film “Jolene“, Immediately earned her prestigious awards, such as the Best Actress award at the Seattle Film Festival.

The worldwide success came in 2011, when he starred in the film “The Three of Life“, Along with Sean Penn and Brad Pitt, and in”The Help“. Thanks to her performance in the latter, she earned her first Oscar nomination, in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

The following year, 2012, was another golden year for the actress. Her role in “Zero Dark ThirtyThe critically acclaimed film earned her her first Golden Globe and her second Academy Award nomination, this time for Best Actress.

This year, with his role in “Tammy Faye’s eyes“, Received the third nomination to the Oscar Prizefinally managing to win it.

Regarding her private life, it is known that since 2017 she is married to the Italian entrepreneur of noble origins Gian Luca Passi di Preposulo. With him she had one daughterin 2018, which is called Juliet.