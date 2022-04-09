In addition to following in the footsteps of work, Ever Anderson looks a lot like his mother Milla Jovovic: the photos of the supermodel on social media

It is not that unusual for a child to resemble its own parent, but in this case, mother nature would seem to have put a lot of effort into it. The protagonists of the photo that has been around the world and which has affected millions of Instagram users are the supermodel Milla Jovovic and his daughter Ever. The similarity between the two is truly striking.

The star system around the world is full of stars who involve their children in their businesses and work. It is not so usual, however, that in addition to following in the work footsteps, the children look alike so impressively to their parents.

One of the photos that have made the most noise in the last period is the one posted on his account Instagram from the Ukrainian supermodel Milla Jovovich.

His career as a model began in 1986, when alone 11 years posed on the covers of some magazines, photographed by Richard Avedon.

As the years went by, his climb to success she has been constant, up to the point of posing for the biggest magazines and modeling for the most important fashion houses in the world.

Parallel to that of model, Milla has also cultivated an actress career since she was a teenager. You have dozens of films released in cinemas around the world. Among her most famous are her roles in Resident Evil, Hellboy, Zoolander And The Million Dollar Hotel. In the latter she starred alongside the great Mel Gibson.

Ever, mother Milla Jovovic’s pride

Milla Jovovic, after so many love stories that filled the pages of gossip magazines, found relational stability in 2003, when she officially got engaged to the British director Paul Anderson.

With him she got married in 2009 and had three daughters. The latest was born in 2020 and is called Osian Lark Elliotthe second was born in 2015 and is called Dashiel Edan and the first child, Everwho was born in 2007 and is now 15 years old.

The latter, despite her very young age, has already made her own debut in the fashion world, always flanked by her mother. The girl is the official face of Miu Miu and already enjoying a major success.

There are several photos in which mother and daughter appear together, but the one taken during the Paris Fashion Weekduring the Miuccia Prada fashion show, struck everyone for the stunning resemblance of the two.