Cerah is a sweet 2 year old orangutan who lives in the Denver Zoo, Colorado. He was left alone after his mom died suddenly last month. But someone soon came to his rescue, ready to give him all the love you need: his dad.

Zoo staff were surprised at what happened, as male orangutans usually don’t have in the wild no role direct in the education of their children. It is the adult females who establish a bond with them.

The relationship between mother and son lasts over the years. After the death of the little orangutan’s mother, his dad realized he had need a guide. The structure spread the images on the web and within a few days, they went around the world.

For those who don’t know, young orangutans are carried by their mothers up to 5 years and breastfed up to 8. Once they get old enough, they continue to stand by their trusty guide, eating and resting in the same trees, until the age of 10 years.

Through a Facebook post, the zoo wrote:

Seeing Berani come forward as Mr. Mom is an extremely rare situation and Cerah couldn’t have asked for a better father. He is thoughtful and protective of her. He is always attentive to all his needs, carries him, comforts him and hugs him while he sleeps.

Father and son have become inseparable and this display of unconditional love has moved the entire web. It is proof that nature is magnificent and is always ready to surprise us.

Even the little orangutan’s older sister has understood that she needs someone and spends most of the day play with him.

The loss of a mother leaves an unbridgeable void, but it is nice to see that this sweet little animal can count on the love and teachings of aanother important figure in his life.