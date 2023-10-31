They removed a mole at 19 and 11 years later she died from melanoma. In the case of Jessica Foscarin, who died in July last year, the Venice prosecutor’s office has opened a criminal investigation while in March, in front of the civil court, there will be the first hearing of the case opened by the girl’s family, assisted by lawyers Anna Paola Klinger and Massimo Dragone, against Ulss 3. Some local newspapers reported the news, such as ‘il Corriere del Veneto’ and ‘il Gazzettino’.

The lawsuit worth more than a million euros, according to newspaper reports, is based on the diagnosis following the removal of the mole. According to relatives, the 31-year-old died due to the missed diagnosis of a melanoma that, by mistake, years earlier in the histological report it was confused with a benign mole. And once the disease emerged, it was too late to cure it. “The outcome of the preventive technical assessment of the court does not certify obvious responsibilities of the hospitals involved regarding the analyzes and treatments carried out, instead highlighting the particular difficulty of diagnosis with respect to the clinical case – states a note from Ulss 3 reported by the ‘ Gazzettino’ -. The reason why the family’s lawyers decide in recent days to sue the healthcare company. Furthermore, the particularly large sum of compensation requested by the family’s lawyers induces the healthcare company to carry out with its own lawyers and with the insurance company for any further and appropriate assessment”.