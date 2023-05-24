Her mobile phone is confiscated, a 14-year-old sets fire to the dormitory and kills 19 students: tragedy in Guyana

A tragedy that shook an entire country, unleashed for more than trivial reasons. This is the hypothesis being investigated by the Guyana authorities, after the fire in which 19 students lost their lives. A 14-year-old girl allegedly set fire to a dormitory in the central city of Mahdia, perhaps in retaliation for a punishment.

Shortly before the tragedy, a relationship between the young woman and an older man was discovered and her mobile phone was confiscated. After the confiscation by the guardian, the 14-year-old would have started screaming and threatening to set fire to the dormitory. Then, according to the investigators, she sprayed insecticide on a bathroom curtain, which she set on fire with a match.

A small fire that caused a massacre, since the doors of the structure had been locked. The caretaker, who lost her five-year-old daughter in the tragedy, had decided to prevent the girls from going out during the night. In the confusion, the woman would not be able to find the keys, trapping the guests. Rescuers then had to create holes in the walls to save the girls.

The alleged culprit is one of 9 people who were injured. She is in hospital due to burns but her life would not be in danger. Once she gets out, the young woman should end up in a juvenile prison, where she will remain until she comes of age. Her partner could also be in trouble with the law: she risks being accused of rape, given the girl’s young age.