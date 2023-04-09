A truly heartbreaking story is the one we decided to tell you today. The protagonist is a girl of only 17 months, called Jessica Farrerwho sadly passed away in recent days, after her little head got stuck in the bars of the bed.

The parents despite the pain for the serious and sad loss suffered, have decided to make a gesture of great generosity. They wanted to save other lives, with the organs of the little one.

It was a day like any other for the family that lives in the United States. They were all at home and up to that moment everything was going normally for them. Nothing unusual had happened.

Little Jessica had managed to get into her older brother’s room and was staying playing in there. However, when her mother Clair came in to check, she realized that in reality her daughter had been involved in a serious domestic accident.

We don’t know exactly how she did it, but she stayed stuck with its little head in the bed rails. He first tried to free her and then asked for the timely intervention of the sanitary.

The latter intervened in the house in a few minutes, but soon realized what the condition of the child was despair. For this they arranged his timely transport in the hospital.

The death of little Jessica Farrer

Since his arrival at the health facility the doctors have tried to do the impossible, but the damage caused by that fatality, they left her no way out. A few days later they had no choice but to note the death.

Despite the serious loss suffered, the parents still decided to make a beautiful gesture. They wanted donate his organs to save other lives.

His kidneys they saved a boy who spent his whole life on dialysis. The liver to a child and the heart to a peer who really had it need.